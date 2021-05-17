MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison has its sights set on June 21 when they’ll be able to host full-capacity concerts. On Monday, the venue’s capacity limit more than doubled, now 6,300 up from 2,800.

The first act with the above capacity will be Mt. Joy on Saturday.

Over the weekend, the venue and city of Denver hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic for concertgoers. In return, they got a t-shirt and a voucher for the concession stand.

“This is one of those things where you take the vaccine to where you think young audiences are going to be and that’s who we’re trying to get to,” Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Red Rocks, told CBS4’s Conor McCue on Saturday.

Red Rocks will make announcements each Monday about which shows you can get a vaccine, but details about the next pop-up clinic are not clear.

Masks are no longer a requirement at the outdoor venue. Red Rocks is also replacing its systems of sections divided into quadrants. Seating will be in upper and lower levels, but movement to concessions and restrooms will not be restricted.

Some high school graduations are also scheduled to be held at the venue this week.

As reported by CBS4’s Alan Gionet, the first concerts with full capacity crowds will be Widespread Panic on June 25-27.