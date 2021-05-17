DENVER (CBS4) — National Jewish Health will hold five Vaccine Teen events this week, to provide 2,500 first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the newly eligible 12 to 15 year olds and any teen up to age 17.
The events will be held Monday through Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 – 5 p.m. An appointment is required at all of the vaccine events. Click here to register: registration.njhealth.org/appointments/vaccine
Parental consent also is required and parents should accompany their child to provide that consent.
Second doses appointments will be 21 days later and sign-up for appointments takes place as people register for the first appointment.