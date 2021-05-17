CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Central Park Boulevard, Deadly Crash, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) –  A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after Denver police say they crashed with a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Quebec Road. The crash investigation caused Central Park Boulevard to be partially closed.

Details about how the crash happened were not released. It’s not clear if anyone faces charges in the crash.

