DENVER (CBS4) – A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after Denver police say they crashed with a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Quebec Road. The crash investigation caused Central Park Boulevard to be partially closed.
Details about how the crash happened were not released. It’s not clear if anyone faces charges in the crash.
Fatal crash at Central Park/35th causing traffic backups. Appears motorcyclist died in collision with a vehicle. SB lanes of Central Park closed at 35th. @DenverPolice @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/uUiOB1vffd
— Kelly Werthmann (@KellyCBS4) May 17, 2021