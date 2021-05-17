COVID In Colorado: Independent Pharmacy Hosts Mass Vaccination Clinic For Newly Eligible TeensWhile the push to get the shot to children 12 and older continues at big mass vaccination sites, some smaller local pharmacies in Colorado are hoping those still hesitant will sign up with a pharmacist they know and trust.

Drinks For Shots: A-Basin Offers COVID Vaccines For Hundreds Of VisitorsIt's not unusual to see tank tops and ski boots, but Sunday having those “guns” out served a dual purpose.

Red Rocks Offers More COVID Vaccines, Incentives To ConcertgoersRed Rocks is doing its part to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Saturday was the second night the venue, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, and Safeway teamed up to offer the Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine.

Colorado Kids & Teens Excited To Get Vaccinated At Rocky Mountain Hospital For ChildrenWaiting for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine probably isn't how Mollie wanted to spend Saturday.

COVID In Colorado: Unvaccinated Kids Should Continue Health Practices, Health Experts SayPfizer’s latest emergency authorization allows children 12 and older to receive its COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Governor's Office Lifts Face Mask Mandate For Those Who Are VaccinatedGov. Jared Polis' office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado.