FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins are encouraging the owners of homes that are being rented out to help them in the effort to prevent any illegal drug activity from taking place there. The plea comes after a bust at a home in the western part of the city where a renter lived.

Authorities recently conducted an investigation at the house, located on the 2200 block of Ayrshire Drive, and discovered chemicals used for methamphetamine as well as a very large number of marijuana plants. City rules allow residents to grow only 12 plants per household. The house on Ayrshire Drive had more than 100.

Fort Collins police said their investigation is ongoing, and that charges have yet to be announced in the case. They sent out a news release stating that the owner of the home didn’t know what was going on there. It includes a reminder that criminal drug activity like what went on on Ayrshire Drive can lead to many disastrous results. It states that large-scale grow operations inside a house can lead to the need for expensive repairs.

“Officers encourage individuals with rental property to ensure that contracts reflect expectations, inspection protocols and consequences related to use and cultivation of marijuana,” police wrote in their release.

Anyone who has concerns that illegal marijuana growing may be taking place at a residence in Fort Collins is asked to contact Officer Jim Lenderts at (970) 416-2949 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.