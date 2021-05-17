DENVER (CBS4) – Widespread showers and thunderstorms developed across Colorado on Monday afternoon and some were producing locally heavy rain. A humid air mass was in place as a slow-moving storm system that is cut off from the main jet stream drifts through the region.
As of this posting three burn scars in Colorado had flood alerts in effect, including the East Troublesome burn scar in Grand County. Heavy rain was falling in the Troublesome Creek basin prompting the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue a Flood Advisory.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for the #EastTroublesomeFire . Heavy rain is falling near the Troublesome Creek basin and between HWY125/34. Storms are moving slowly and could continue to produce heavy rain. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QhpflCMCJl
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 17, 2021
Heavy rain was also falling in southern Colorado in and around both the Junkins and Spring burn scars from a few years ago. The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Flash Flood Warning for both of these areas.
This Flash Flood Warning includes the southern portion of the Spring Burn Scar. #cowx https://t.co/mpVCPrGlDZ
— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 17, 2021
The threat for locally heavy rain will continue into the evening hours and will be in place again on Tuesday. Additional problems could develop over other burn scars before this weather pattern changes, including the Calwood and Cameron Peak burn zones. Drier and warmer weather is expected in Colorado later in the week.