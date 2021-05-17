CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Widespread showers and thunderstorms developed across Colorado on Monday afternoon and some were producing locally heavy rain. A humid air mass was in place as a slow-moving storm system that is cut off from the main jet stream drifts through the region.

As of this posting three burn scars in Colorado had flood alerts in effect, including the East Troublesome burn scar in Grand County. Heavy rain was falling in the Troublesome Creek basin prompting the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue a Flood Advisory.

Heavy rain was also falling in southern Colorado in and around both the Junkins and Spring burn scars from a few years ago. The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Flash Flood Warning for both of these areas.

The threat for locally heavy rain will continue into the evening hours and will be in place again on Tuesday. Additional problems could develop over other burn scars before this weather pattern changes, including the Calwood and Cameron Peak burn zones. Drier and warmer weather is expected in Colorado later in the week.

