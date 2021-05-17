EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi hauling 40,000 pounds of paper caught fire on Monday morning. The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just east of Wolcott in Eagle County.
The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of rolled paper when it caught fire. Crews with the Eagle River Fire Protection District rushed to put out the fire.
That portion of I-70 will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 163 at Edwards for vehicle recovery. Drivers are urged to take Highway 6 as an alternate route.