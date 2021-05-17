DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators say the man who shot and killed by officers in Denver on Friday had fired shots at a woman with a toddler, stolen her car, and led police on a chase through Denver and Lakewood. Police say 22-year-old Cedric Vick fired a gun at officers during the chase, before crashing near West 1st Avenue and North Perry Street. Investigators say Vick refused to get out of the car and fired two more shots at officers.

Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark provided new details about the carjacking, chase and shooting during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Clark said multiple people called 911 at about 4:15 p.m. to report gunshots near a park and playground near South Utica Street and Morrison Road. When police arrived, they found a “frantic” woman who was holding a toddler. She told officers a man with a gun demanded to take her car — and she worked feverishly to get her young child out of the car seat. She said the man fired a shot at her while she was removing her child, but they both got out of the car unharmed.

Officers spotted the car a few blocks away and began the pursuit. Clark said the suspect fired shots at the officers as they drove down South Quitman Street near West Virginia Avenue.

Minutes later, the suspect crashed the stolen car in the area of West 1st Avenue and North Perry Street.

“The subject immediately opened the driver’s door to the vehicle and began acting erratically, he was kicking his legs out of the vehicle, waving his arms, he was in and out of the car and reaching around,” Clark said. “The subject remained in the vehicle and repeatedly ignored repeated commands to show his hands and exit the vehicle.”

“He suddenly raised a hand gun pointed toward several officers who were directly north of him and fired two rounds from the handgun,” Clark said.

Nine Denver police officers fired their weapons multiple times, Clark said. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Through the investigation, detectives learned the suspect also shot at an additional victim before the carjacking.

All nine of the officers who discharged their weapons were equipped with body worn cameras, and all of them were activated and captured video of the incident, Clark said. Those nine officers are on administrative leave, per standard protocol.