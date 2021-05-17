CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – In a unanimous vote on Monday night, Denver City Council passed a bill aimed at reducing the use of plastic utensils, napkins, straws and other single-use accessories. The new ordinance changes Denver’s Revised Municipal Code to require restaurants and third-party delivery platforms to only provide the single-use items upon request.

The bill does not prevent businesses from offering the utensils or condiments to customers. Exceptions to the ordinance include self-service stations, special events, prepackaged items, meals provided as part of a social service, and meals provided to hotel guests. Under the ordinance, third-party delivery platforms can still use cup lids, spill plugs and trays in order to prevent spills while delivering food and beverages.

The bill aims to reduce waste in order to protect the climate and to promote energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The International Solid Waste Association estimates that consumption of single-use plastics grew between 250-300% during the pandemic.

Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency will oversee the new rules. Under the new ordinance, businesses could be fined up to $999 if they violate the rule more than once within year. To read more about the ordinance, click here.

