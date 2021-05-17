PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — She was the passenger in a pickup truck and waved her hands at another motorist. She somehow conveyed the message that she badly needed help.

That message was received.

The other motorist called 9-1-1, and 41-year-old Daniel Montano was eventually arrested for domestic violence Monday morning.

Montano had been released from jail in Denver last week for committing similar offenses against the same woman, CBS4 has learned.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office received the 9-1-1 call Monday morning as both vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 50.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office stated the woman was able to get out of the truck as Montano allegedly drove it through an east Pueblo neighborhood just off the highway. Montano got out of the truck, too, and ran into a nearby residence in the 2000 block of 16th Street.

He refused to come out until Pueblo Police’s SWAT team encouraged him to surrender.

The woman, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. She told police Montoya had taken her against her will from a home in Boone, Colorado, 24 miles east of Pueblo.

Montano was booked into the Pueblo County jail on charges of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, two counts of 2nd Degree Assault, Obstruction of Telephone Service, a restraining order violation, domestic violence, and two counts of revocation of bail bond, Pueblo County stated.

A search of online criminal records produced a Denver case against Montano. He was arrested Wednesday for investigation of 2nd Degree Assault regarding an incident alleged to have happened February 5. Montano stood before a judge Thursday and a protection order was put in place to protect the victim.

A spokesperson with the Denver Sheriff’s Department told CBS4 that Montano was released from the jail at 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two incidents involved the same victim.

Further review of Montano’s criminal history reveals a pair of protection orders filed against him by an ex-wife prior to their 2014 divorce.

Montano is scheduled to appear in court May 27 in the Denver case. No hearings have been scheduled yet in the Pueblo one.