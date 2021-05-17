DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Denver held an in-person commencement ceremony on Monday to celebrate 2,100 graduates. The “Cross the Quad” event was the first in-person graduation ceremony at CU Denver since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Families and loved ones gathered at Tivoli Quad on Larimer street to watch as the graduates crossed the stage to receive their diploma. Guests wore masks and adhered to social distancing guidelines, according to university officials.
In addition to the in-person ceremony, the spring graduates were also included in a virtual cerebration on Saturday.