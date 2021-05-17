DENVER (CBS4) – An outdoor Denver tradition is back, signaling another sign of Colorado’s comeback. The City Park Farmers Market brought out fresh food, fresh faces and pets over the weekend. The market is in front of Denver East High School, right across the street from City Park.

Peter and Margo Wanberg runs the Farmers Market and the two business owners saw this as an opportunity to revive an event that was dormant due to the pandemic.

“We always wanted to be here and thought that organizing it would be a community asset and just a great way to kind of connect foods to the heart of Denver,” Peter Wanberg said.

The married couple received a 50% discount on the permit from the City of Denver to help put on the outdoor event with one goal in mind.

“We really wanted to connect neighbors and Denver locals to farmers and food producers,” Margo Wanberg said.

To do this, they invited more than 65 Colorado-based vendors, nearly all of which produce and sell food-focused goods. The market also has a couple of new wrinkles with live music and power yoga.

“We were excited to bring them on. They’re doing a donation-based class and they just believe they want yoga and meditation to be a healing part of our community and they wanted it to be local,” Margo said.

For the farmers, it is another opportunity to connect with customers and help put food on the dinner table.

“We’re really here to develop the relationships with our community and to let people know that their procurement dollars, their purchasing dollars really have an impact on our lives as farmers,” said farmer and East Denver Food Hub co-founder Roberto Meza.

The City Park Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. until Oct. 30. Learn more at cityparkfarmersmarket.com.