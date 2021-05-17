DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council will vote on the permanent name change for the Central Park neighborhood. The neighborhood was formally known as Stapleton.
Residents voted on the name change last summer. The neighborhood was named after Stapleton International Airport which once stood where the neighborhood was built after Denver International Airport opened.
The airport was named after a former Denver mayor who had connections to the KKK.
If approved by the city council, the neighborhood will officially be changed in the City and County of Denver.