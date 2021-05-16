PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo police say a man they believe was in mental distress tried to escape from a hospital early Sunday morning. Officers first responded to report of a man trespassing at a home on West 15th Avenue.
Residents told police they heard the man say he would shoot officers if they responded. When officers arrived, they found the man running around the house. At one point, the man climbed to the roof of the house and then jumped down.READ MORE: Alleged U.S. Capitol Rioter Patrick Montgomery Faces Arrest After Hunting Mountain Lion
Officers say they saw a shiny object in his hand and decided to deploy a Taser on the man. While the man was temporarily incapacitated, officers arrested him and realized the shiny object was a piece of silverware.READ MORE: Michael Curran Arrested For Stealing Jeep With 1-Year-Old Child Inside
The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but police say he managed to escape his treatment room with handcuffs on. A security guard found him before he could leave the building.MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Crews Head Home After Flying C-130s For Wildfire Training In Colorado
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.