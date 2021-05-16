LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A 33-year-old police chief was arrested Saturday night following a Saturday morning incident. Jason Katz, the chief of the Log Lane Village Police Department, was booked into the Morgan County Detention Center by fellow law officers.
Katz is charged with 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault, False Imprisonment, Harassment, and Domestic Violence, according to a press release posted on Facebook by the Fort Morgan Police Department.READ MORE: Lane Closures Planned Near I-25 North Express Lane Project
Initially, Katz was being held without bond in Morgan County’s jail. He has since been moved to the Logan County Detention Center in Sterling.
FMPD handled the investigation with the assistance of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the post stated. No other details about the incident were made available.READ MORE: Female Bicyclist Killed By Car In Lakewood, Driver Arrested For Impaired Driving
The Town of Log Lane Village is located immediately northeast of Fort Morgan. There are three office on the police department’s staff.
On its own Facebook post Sunday, Log Lane Village PD stated “…we are aware of the ongoing investigation with Chief Katz and we are cooperating with the investigation…We are dedicated to serving those in our community and we are always here for you.”MORE NEWS: Alleged U.S. Capitol Rioter Patrick Montgomery Faces Arrest After Hunting Mountain Lion