LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — An adult female cyclist died at a hospital from injuries suffered when a car struck her from behind Sunday morning on the south side of Green Mountain Park.
The driver of the compact sedan, an adult male, stayed on scene, the Lakewood Police Department stated in a press release.
That driver was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. LPD press release indicated an additional charge of vehicular homicide would likely be recommended when the case is presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
The collision occurred on West Alameda Parkway between South McIntyre Street and South Indiana Street. Both the cyclist and the driver were traveling eastbound.
According to LPD, the driver’s car drifted into the bike lane.
The accident happened at about 10 a.m.
