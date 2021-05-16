GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed near Glenwood Springs. Firefighters say they had to pull someone out of the truck.
At least one lane going east was reopened, but Garfield County officials say there will be intermittent closures for the next several hours.
An image shared by Colorado State Patrol shows a semi-truck on its side and taking up all lanes going east.

#BREAKING I-70 CLOSED at MP 116 EB (Glenwood Springs) due to semi crash. @GlenwoodFire is on scene having to extricate one from the semi.
⛔️Expect an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/VB0LnbQo2f
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 15, 2021
Colorado State Patrol says drivers to expect an extended closure.