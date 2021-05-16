CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Glenwood Fire, Glenwood Springs News, I-70, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed near Glenwood Springs. Firefighters say they had to pull someone out of the truck.

At least one lane going east was reopened, but Garfield County officials say there will be intermittent closures for the next several hours.

READ MORE: For First Time In Nearly A Year, Denver And Colorado's Front Range No Longer Have Drought

An image shared by Colorado State Patrol shows a semi-truck on its side and taking up all lanes going east.

MORE NEWS: Alleged U.S. Capitol Rioter Patrick Montgomery Faces Arrest After Hunting Mountain Lion

Colorado State Patrol says drivers to expect an extended closure.

Danielle Chavira