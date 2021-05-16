Colorado Kids & Teens Excited To Get Vaccinated At Rocky Mountain Hospital For ChildrenWaiting for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine probably isn't how Mollie wanted to spend Saturday.

COVID In Colorado: Unvaccinated Kids Should Continue Health Practices, Health Experts SayPfizer’s latest emergency authorization allows children 12 and older to receive its COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Governor's Office Lifts Face Mask Mandate For Those Who Are VaccinatedGov. Jared Polis' office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado.

Denver Bar Requires Proof Of COVID Vaccination To Drink Inside Without Face MaskIt’s been more than one month since Bar Max off Colfax Avenue in Denver has required proof of vaccination for patrons to go inside. Now, in accordance with state and CDC guidelines, people can also go in without a mask as long as they provide proof.

Downtown Denver Prepares For Busy Summer As COVID Restrictions Like Face Masks And Social Distancing Fade AwayDenver Mayor Michael Hancock joined leaders outside the Denver Performing Arts Complex as they tried to push people to come back downtown with an initiative borrowing from the All-Star game called, “All-Star Summer.”

COVID In Denver: Independent Pharmacist Hopes To Vaccinate Hundreds In Just A Few HoursA Denver pharmacist is hoping to match what is being done at major sites around the states, with hundreds of vaccinations in just a few hours.