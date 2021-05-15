ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Sheriff says a K9 officer’s recovery is “100% a miracle!” Roman, the Arapahoe County Sheriff K9, underwent surgery more than a week ago after he started vomiting blood after a some training with his handler.
Deputy Zimmerman rushed Roman to the VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital.READ MORE: Colorado Kids & Teens Excited To Get Vaccinated At Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children
Veterinarians say Roman not only had a twisted mesentery, what covers and provides blood to the intestines, but also a twisted colon. They say animals with such a diagnosis rarely make it out of surgery.READ MORE: Semi Crash Closes Part Of Interstate 70 In Glenwood Canyon
“Beating all odds, on May 13th, Roman walked out of our hospital, toy in mouth, with pep in his step. Roman is very near and dear to all of our hearts here at VCA Alameda East and we were all very happy to see him go home,” veterinarians shared on social media on Friday.
Roman came out of surgery with 70% of his colon removed. He also received seven days worth of blood transfusions.MORE NEWS: Alleged U.S. Capitol Rioter Patrick Montgomery Faces Arrest After Hunting Mountain Lion
“This K-9 is a hero several times over — a SWAT dog that apprehended an armed murder suspect the night before last. Please continue to pray for Roman and his handler, Deputy Zimmerman,” stated the sheriff’s office earlier this week.