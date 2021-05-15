NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police arrested the man they say punched a liquor store employee and stole a bottle of liquor Friday night. Police say the suspect initially got away on an e-scooter.
The alleged robbery and assault happened near 112th Avenue and Irma Drive.READ MORE: Elbert County Home Destroyed By Late Night Fire
Later that evening, officers responded to a different disturbance near 112th Ave. and West Drive. There they say they found the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joseph Thomas.READ MORE: Denver Family Wants Stricter Consequences For Officer Accused Of Deadly Drunk Driving Crash
Police arrested him on charges of robbery and assault.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Unvaccinated Kids Should Continue Health Practices, Health Experts Say
The liquor store employee was taken to the hospital for treatment, but it’s not clear how they are doing.