GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed near Glenwood Springs. Firefighters say they’re trying to pulling someone out of the truck.
An images shared by Colorado State Patrol shows a semi-truck on its side and taking up all lanes going east.READ MORE: Elbert County Home Destroyed By Late Night Fire
MORE NEWS: Denver Family Wants Stricter Consequences For Officer Accused Of Deadly Drunk Driving Crash
#BREAKING I-70 CLOSED at MP 116 EB (Glenwood Springs) due to semi crash. @GlenwoodFire is on scene having to extricate one from the semi.
⛔️Expect an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/VB0LnbQo2fREAD MORE: Joseph Thomas, Suspect In Northglenn Liquor Store Assault Found Hours Later
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 15, 2021
Colorado State Patrol says drivers to expect an extended closure.