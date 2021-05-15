CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed near Glenwood Springs. Firefighters say they’re trying to pulling someone out of the truck.

An images shared by Colorado State Patrol shows a semi-truck on its side and taking up all lanes going east.

Colorado State Patrol says drivers to expect an extended closure.

