DENVER (CBS4) – Waiting for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine probably isn’t how Mollie wanted to spend Saturday. Not because Mollie doesn’t believe in vaccines or because she’s afraid of possible side effects. No, the fear comes from a very primal place.

“I don’t like needles,” Mollie explains.

Mollie was one of many adolescents and children who showed up to the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Saturday to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Her dad, Lee, says it’s a day he’s been waiting for because he wants his daughter to be protected.

“A year ago just going to the grocery store and like ‘what are you bringing back to the kids and family and what have you been exposed to?’ It was definitely something that was incredibly anxious,” Lee said.

He says he thinks it’s incredibly important for all kids to be protected against a deadly virus.

“It’s great. I think it will free up things for everyone. For school, for traveling, for doing the things that we miss.”

For Mollie the reason she chose to be vaccinated is simple.

“So I can see my family, so I can help people,” she said. After all that hesitation and anxiety, does Mollie think it was so bad after all? “No!” she said. “It was really easy!”

If you know a child or teen who wants to get vaccinated and missed Saturday’s clinic you can sign up for Sunday’s clinic on the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s website.