GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was found shot to death in a car alongside Highway 6 in Garfield County. Deputies are investigating the death of 60-year-old Wayne Moore as a homicide.
The vehicle was found parked in a wide area of the shoulder, just west of Parachute on Tuesday evening. Moore was declared dead at the scene.
"While the incident is being treated as a homicide, there is no reason to believe there exists an ongoing threat to the public," the Garfield County Sheriff's Office stated.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney's Office and the Garfield County Coroner's Office are assisting the investigation.
Anyone who may have information related to this case is encouraged to call 970-625-8095.