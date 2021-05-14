NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Northglenn are searching for a man accused of punching a liquor store employee on Friday night before taking off on a small electric scooter. Officers responded to the store in the 1700 block of East 112th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police that the suspect left the store without paying for a bottle of alcohol. When two employees confronted the man, investigators say the suspect punched one of them before leaving on the scooter.
The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect is described as about six feet tall with short dark hair wearing a grey long sleeve shirt and ripped blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303-450-8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.