Denver Bar Requires Proof Of COVID Vaccination To Drink Inside Without Face MaskIt’s been more than one month since Bar Max off Colfax Avenue in Denver has required proof of vaccination for patrons to go inside. Now, in accordance with state and CDC guidelines, people can also go in without a mask as long as they provide proof.

Downtown Denver Prepares For Busy Summer As COVID Restrictions Like Face Masks And Social Distancing Fade AwayDenver Mayor Michael Hancock joined leaders outside the Denver Performing Arts Complex as they tried to push people to come back downtown with an initiative borrowing from the All-Star game called, “All-Star Summer.”

COVID In Denver: Independent Pharmacist Hopes To Vaccinate Hundreds In Just A Few HoursA Denver pharmacist is hoping to match what is being done at major sites around the states, with hundreds of vaccinations in just a few hours.

'It's Wonderful Getting Our Lives Back!': Gov. Jared Polis Hosts First Post-Pandemic Mask-Free Event at Governor's MansionYou can show your face in public again if you are vaccinated. As CBS4 was first to report Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis lifted Colorado's mask mandate and wasted no time hosting a mask-free event.

COVID In Denver: No More Face Masks, Capacity Limits, Or Social Distancing Starting SundayStarting Sunday, May 16, Denver is joining other metro area counties in lifting capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

COVID In Highlands Ranch: Wall Of Photos Shows Health Care Heroes In A Different LightDuring the pandemic, we've seen countless images of healthcare workers on the frontlines. A new employee recognition wall at UCHealth Highlands Ranch shows the COVID-19 warriors in a different light.