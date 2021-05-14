DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is celebrating the installation of three new pieces in its Public Arts collection. Two went in at library branches and the third is at Paco Sanchez Park. All three were created by Colorado artists.

“We love our Denver Public Library system and can’t wait for all branches to reopen. These two new additions, plus the fantastic and fitting tribute to Paco Sanchez by Carlos Frésquez, are perfectly suited to each site and I’m excited for residents to discover them,” Public Art Program Manager Michael Chavez said in a news release.

Sculptor Maureen Heart created the interactive steel screen panels of “A Life Cycle Story.” It’s outside the Smiley Branch Library. The panels have cut-outs of dandelions in a playful storyline of dandelions and birds. Heart connected the panels with six aluminum pipes which provide the interactive element of the sound. Just go inside the library to borrow a hand mallet and play the sculptures. The Smiley branch is located at 4501 W. 46th Avenue.

Valerie Savarie turned to time for her inspiration for “Time a Friend of the future, Not an Enemy of the Past” installation. She used a vintage encyclopedia set to install a functional clock over a fireplace at the Byers library branch. Savarie made cut out silhouette profiles — all based on community members of various ages, genders and ethnicities. She used those to make a three-dimensional sculptures from the books using exposed pages and collage. The Byers branch is located at 675 Santa Fe Drive.

“Que Viva Paco” is artist Carlos Frésquez’s tribute to Francisco “Paco” Sanchez, the man who launched Denver’s first Spanish language radio station in 1954.

The installation is three stainless-steel disks painted n the colors of the United States and Mexican flags. Those disks represent the Mexican and Latin music Paco would “spin” over the local airwaves. You’ll find it at Paco Sachez Park at 1290 Knox Court in Denver.

Denver established the Public Art Program in 1988. It’s funded through city capital improvement projects costing $1 million or more. Those projects must set aside one percent for new public art.

LINK: artsandvenuesdenver.com/public-art

The program has more than 60 ongoing projects.