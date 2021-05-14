GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Golden High School hosted Jeffco Public Schools’ first-ever Military Signing Day on Friday, to recognize students who are choosing a pathway into military service after graduation.
Principal Brian Conroy, who is a veteran of the Army and Navy, has led the charge to honor students who have enlisted in any branch of service, who have accepted an appointment to a service academy, or who are entering ROTC.
Top military brass from Fort Carson and representatives from the Navy, Air Force and the Marines helped swear in dozens of new recruits.