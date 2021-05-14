CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jeffco Public Schools

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Golden High School hosted Jeffco Public Schools’ first-ever Military Signing Day on Friday, to recognize students who are choosing a pathway into military service after graduation.

(credit: CBS)

Principal Brian Conroy, who is a veteran of the Army and Navy, has led the charge to honor students who have enlisted in any branch of service, who have accepted an appointment to a service academy, or who are entering ROTC.

Top military brass from Fort Carson and representatives from the Navy, Air Force and the Marines helped swear in dozens of new recruits.

(credit: CBS)

