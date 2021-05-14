DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday that Colorado was celebrating an important milestone in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going from the mask wearing requirements to mask wearing suggestions and guidance,” Gov. Polis said during a news conference on Friday. “If you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask at all. If you’re not vaccinated yet we do suggest — not order but suggest — that you continue to wear a mask in indoor settings around others.”READ MORE: More Colorado Rockies Fans Can Fill Coors Field Starting June 1
“There are going to be a few really structured situations where we require masks. Unless people can can demonstrate that they’re vaccinated. That includes prisons in jails or emergency medical and healthcare settings, school and childcare settings congregate care facilities,” Polis said.READ MORE: Denver Celebrates Three New Public Art Installations Across The City
The remaining public health orders will be lifted on June 1, Polis said. That includes rules requiring social distancing and large public gatherings.MORE NEWS: Samaritan House Expands To Meet Increased Need Among Those Experiencing Homelessness