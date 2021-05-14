GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Greeley Police Department Gang Unit is investigating a shooting that injured two people on Thursday night. Officers responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m. near 37th Avenue and 24th Street.
Investigators say three people went outside an apartment complex to meet someone when they were approached by multiple suspects who got out of a pickup truck.
“The suspects made comments to the victims asking whether the victims wanted to fight and if they were in a gang,” Greeley police said in a news release. “The victims then fled back to their apartment on foot with at least one suspect chasing them, while firing a handgun at them.”
Officers recovered 12 shell casings from the scene along with several spent bullets found in walls. Investigators said the victims have no known gang affiliation and there was no indication that they were armed or fired any weapons.
One of the victims was shot three times and the other was shot once. Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.
One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic male wearing a blue hoodies with white on it. The suspect vehicle is described as an older, mid-sized gray pickup truck with a camper shell.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sanchez at 970-350-9605.