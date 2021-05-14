(CBS4)– The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas came to the streets of Denver on Friday. Supporters of the Palestinians carried flags and gave speeches on the steps of the state Capitol as the fighting took place thousands of miles away in the Mideast.

Israeli Defense forces have been bombarding Gaza while the Palestinians fired rockets deep into Israel.

Former CBS4 reporter Ericka Lewis now lives with her family in Tel Aviv. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger spoke to her via Zoom.

“Most of the apartments or homes have what’s called a mamad which you go to when the sirens go off.”

It is a small, but highly fortified area inside.

Lewis showed CBS4 the safe room, “This is the room here, it has one of these really have solid doors.”

“During the sirens, during the attacks, you shut this. It’s really heavy and you secure that.”

The heaviest damage has been in Gaza where Palestinians are leaving their homes. Nadeen Ibrahim is a Palestinian American with family there.

“They have no ability to leave Gaza if they want to, so they have no choice but to brave the constant bombardment they are receiving from the Israeli government,” she said.

This conflict has gone beyond missiles, tanks, and artillery. There has been civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in the streets.

Israel’s so-called Iron Dome has been able to intercept most of the rockets aimed at Israel.

Lewis, who moved to Israel from Boulder added, “I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty scary. We had never experienced anything like that before.”