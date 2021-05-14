After a few fairly calm days in Colorado, we head back into an active weather pattern.
This weekend will bring the threat of severe weather to the eastern plains, but we could also see a few bigger storms in the foothills and Denver area. Here is a look at the Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday and Sunday. Hail will be the biggest threat from these storms.
Temperatures will drop a little for eastern Colorado, but we won’t see major temperature swings.
Heading into early next week, we will continue to see wet weather. Widespread rain is likely, especially for areas from the foothills to the plains, Monday and Tuesday. The parched western side of the state will also see rain, but not as much as eastern Colorado.
Unlike the last few storms to move through, this one won’t significantly drop our temperatures. We will stay in the mid-60s. Storms are likely through all of next week.