DENVER (CBS4) – More than 65 Colorado-based vendors will set up shop this weekend at Denver’s new City Park Farmers Market. The market will open each Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. through October 30.
Located at 2551 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver, the City Park Farmers Market will offer mostly produce and food-focused goods. Owners Peter Wanberg, founder of Jubilee Roasting Co., and Margo Wanberg, co-founder of 3 Sisters Honey, say the market will feature both seasoned brands and fresh startups.
“We are working with people who are passionate about growing food, using local and organic ingredients, or are somehow engaged in the local agriculture scene,” said Wanberg. “We are excited to welcome some of our favorite long-standing Colorado producers alongside startups that just launched in the past year.”
The market will also offer a 9 a.m. donation-based yoga class with Big Power Yoga and live performances from local musicians. Guests and their dogs are invited to browse the fresh, local goods or relax at tables set up along the esplanade.
For more information, visit CityParkFarmersMarket.com.