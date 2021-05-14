DENVER (CBS4)– According to a new study, 1 in 10 health care workers have considered leaving the profession and 6 in 10 say the coronavirus pandemic has burned them out. One Colorado soldier has made it his mission to try to help nurses on the front lines.
Sgt. Maj. Ignacio Garza started the “Special Forces Foundation” which typically helps veterans. Now the foundation has shifted its focus to health care workers.READ MORE: 'Open For Business': Denver's Arts And Entertainment Industry Ready For Triumphant Return After COVID
Garza visited UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital to discuss burnout with the nurses, and also discussed resiliency among those in the profession.READ MORE: Male Suspect Dies After Chase, Crash, Shooting With Denver Police
Garza said the professions, veterans and health care workers, share some commonalities, “You’re in a high-stress environment with a ton of ambiguity that’s constantly moving, constantly changing, that’s dangerous – and you see tragedy constantly around you.”MORE NEWS: Teenage Colorado School Of Mines Graduate Lives Life To The Fullest
Garza recommends meditation, checking in on your team, and have a distinct work-home life balance.