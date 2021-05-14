DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver pharmacist is hoping to match what is being done at major sites around the states, with hundreds of vaccinations in just a few hours. But in order to meet her goal Dr. Kristin Holmes needs more people to sign up.

“It made me really nervous but also really excited,” Dr. Holmes, the owner of Capitol Heights Pharmacy, said. “I specifically reached out to a lot of the 12 to 15-year-old populations because that’s what we want to target and focus on but we’re not going to turn anyone away.”

She’s hosting an event Sunday, May 16 from noon to 6 p.m. and hoping to give out 500 shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ups are welcome, but to keep the afternoon orderly a reservation is suggested.

“I’ve been reaching out to DPS and all the middle schools and high schools sending that information out and getting some good responses,” Dr. Holmes said.

She’s been giving out a few doses each day of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the past few months. But in order to vaccinate the younger population she had to place a Pfizer vaccine order with the State of Colorado, which comes with hundreds of doses.

The small, independent Capitol Heights Pharmacy is in the middle of Congress Park. Dr. Holmes says she’s seen some regulars sign up but she’s also hoping the easy access for people in the neighborhood might draw out some people who are more reluctant.

“It’s really exciting to do something where I know the people and they feel comfortable with us,” she said. “Having somebody they trust really sit down with them and say, ‘You need this vaccine,’ is really helpful.”