DENVER (CBS4) – While the weather has been very active in Colorado in recent weeks, severe weather such as hail and damaging wind has been limited so far. That’s somewhat unusual considering it’s the middle of May.

Severe weather season in our region typically starts by late April and usually peaks in May and June.

While some areas mainly on the Eastern Plains have already experience hail and even weak tornados this season, far more areas mainly east of the urban corridor could experience hail and damaging wind on Friday, Saturday, and/or Sunday. The threat for a weak tornado appears very low.

Starting Friday afternoon, a few thunderstorms will initially develop in the foothills west of Denver and will track east over the urban corridor and then onto the Eastern Plains where they should strengthen. This is why there is a relatively better chance for hail and wind on the far plains (east of Wiggins and Limon) compared to the Denver metro area Friday afternoon.

Areas such as Akron, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, and Burlington have the “best” chance for thunderstorms that could be severe but even in these areas the risk is considered “slight” which is 2 on the 5 level scale of severe weather potential.

The primary consider is thunderstorms could produce hail up to about 1 inch in diameter and/or damaging straight line wind up to 60 mph. The storms should be moving fast enough the flooding is not a concern at this time.

Looking ahead to Saturday, a round of thunderstorms is once again expected to develop in the high country around midday and then move east. The most significant severe weather threat on Saturday (the yellow shaded area on the map) should be farther south and stays south of I-70 on the Eastern Plains.

The threat on Sunday decreases across the area with only a marginal threat for most areas east of the Continental Divide.

While the threat for any severe thunderstorms in the Denver metro area this weekend is low, it’s not zero. The best chance for overall for afternoon showers storms around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins is on Sunday with a 70% chance.

After this weekend, the chance for widespread, steadier rain will go up for Monday and Tuesday while the chance for thunderstorms and particularly severe thunderstorms will go down.