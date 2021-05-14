COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – About 200 people attended a candlelight vigil outside a Colorado Springs mobile home park where six people celebrating family birthdays were shot and killed before the gunman took his own life. The Gazette reports that family and friends of those slain and members of the larger community paid their respects late Thursday to the victims, all extended family members.
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO – MAY 9: Freddy Marquez, left, walks walks his wife Nubia whose mother was one of six shooting victims, away from the scene of the shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on May 9, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A gunman killed six people at a family birthday party before taking own life, police said. The victims were all members of the same extended family a party attendee said. The shooting was in the 2800 block of Preakness Way in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park. The shooting happened just after midnight. Colorado Springs police Lt. James Sokolik said in a news release. Investigators believe the shooter, who has not been publicly identified, was the boyfriend of a woman at the party. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Mourners held candles, crosses and each other as they honored those slain. Police have said the gunman was upset after not being invited to the gathering thrown by his girlfriend’s family and that the shooting early Sunday was an act of domestic violence.
The victims have been identified as:
Joana Cruz, 52
Jose Gutierrez, 21
Jose Ibarra, 26
Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28
Mayra Ibarra de Perez, 33
Melvin Perez, 30
(clockwise) Joana Cruz, Jose Gutierrez, Jose Ibarra, Sandra Ibarra-Perez, Mayra Ibarra de Perez, Melvin Perez (credit: Colorado Springs Police)