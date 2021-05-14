DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis is holding a news conference at noon about updating the statewide mask order. You can watch it live on CBSN Denver in the video player above.
The governor’s office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated in Colorado. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised COVID-19 guidelines regarding wearing face masks and face coverings.READ MORE: With Face Masks No Longer Mandated For Those Who Are Vaccinated, Business Owners Navigate Uncertainty
On Thursday, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors, in most settings or stay 6 feet apart. In Colorado, social distancing guidelines are still enforced under the mask mandate.
UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO
— CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021