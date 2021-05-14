LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to raise money for volunteer fire departments impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020, an auction of art pieces inspired by the fire is now underway. The 2021 “Ashes To Art Project” called on artists from around the country to create art pieces with items from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar.
The Cameron Peak Fire was Colorado's largest fire ever, charring more than 200,000 acres in 2020. Hundreds of homes were burned as firefighters from around the country responded to help volunteer departments throughout Larimer County.
Ashes To Art's auction is now active. Pieces include drawings, paintings and others pieces of art made out of items left in the burn scar.
Proceeds from the auction go to volunteer fire departments in Northern Colorado.
LINKS: 2021 The Arts to Ashes Project Auction | The Arts to Ashes Project Facebook