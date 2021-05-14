CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado man suspected of killing his wife is now also accused of using her ballot to submit a fraudulent vote for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Suzanne Morphew disappeared in May, but her husband, Barry Morphew admitted turning in her ballot in the November election, according to investigators.

The Chaffee County Clerk’s Office reported receiving the missing woman’s ballot on Oct. 19, 2020.

When investigators asked Barry Morphew why he submitted his missing wife’s ballot, he replied, “I just wanted Trump to win.”

“I figured all those other guys are cheating,” investigators quoted Barry Morphew as saying. “I know she was going to vote for Trump anyway.”

When the FBI agents asked Barry if he knew that it was illegal, Barry Morphew replied, “I didn’t know you couldn’t do that for your spouse.”

The ballot envelope did not have the required signature next for the voter’s name, but had a handwritten date of 10/15/2020 and the handwritten name of Barry Morphew next to the signature line for “Witness’s Legal Name.”

Monday, May 10, marked one year since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. She disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020. Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.

Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when she disappeared.

Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.

Barry Morphew’s neighbors said he seemed like a normal guy.

“Nothing out of the ordinary, ya know he hunted, he had his trucks, and he did a lot of landscaping work. That was his profession, that he told me, and so he did work around the neighborhood,” neighbor Chad Heeter said. “Nothing that would throw me off.”

Barry Morphew remains in custody without bail at the Chaffee County detention facility after he was arrested at his home near Poncha Springs on May 5. He is facing charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.