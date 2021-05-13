JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. ( CBS4) — Deputies are looking for a man accused of kidnapping and attacking his ex-girlfriend. Investigators say Jamar Harris Sr. lured the victim to his truck under false pretenses, assaulted her and forced her into the vehicle. While in the truck, the victim said Harris beat her and strangled her.
The victim had multiple injuries that were later confirmed during a medical exam.READ MORE: City Park Jazz Announces Its 2021 Summer Lineup
The attack reportedly happened Sunday, May 9, in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 16000 block of West 10th Avenue in Jefferson County.READ MORE: New Law Would Help Ensure Domestic Violence Offenders Turn Over Their Guns
A warrant has been issued for Harris, who is believed to live in the south Denver area. The arrest warrant is for second degree kidnapping, second degree assault/strangulation, third degree assault, and obstruction of phone.
His truck is described as a blue 1995 Chevy Silverado with a missing tailgate, gray primer hood, and shattered back window. It was last seen with a fictitious Utah license plate #208044A.MORE NEWS: Tax Refund Delays Grow As Filing Deadline Gets Closer
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).