ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — It was an exceptional party for an exceptional teen.
"She's been through more than I can imagine an 18 year old would be able to go through," said Caroline Cummins, who manages the Intensive Care Unit at Swedish Medical Center.
Miracle Manzanares lives in Wyoming. About 10 weeks ago she was hit by a truck — and pinned into a bonfire. The horrific crash resulted in burns across 40% of her body. She was airlifted from Wyoming to Englewood for treatment.
“At first I didn’t like [the nurses] and I was having a hard time trying to trust them but then I got really to close them,” Manzanares said.
While recovering in the hospital she missed her school’s prom, so the staff at Swedish decided to throw one for her.
"They just surprised me I didn't know any of this was going to happen," Manzanares said.
Cummins says Miracle has touched so many people in so many departments and they were eager to throw her a party.
“With an amazing 18-year-old girl like this it really wasn’t hard to get people to show up,” Cummins said.
There was live music, dancing, a photo booth and plenty of beautiful dresses. Miracle even got a crown and sash.
"Now I'm sad that I'm going to be leaving them soon," Manzanares said.
She’s expected to return home later this week.