By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – With numerous twists, turns and up and downs, it’s always a good idea to keep your speed down when driving on Highway 93 between Golden and Boulder. It will be a particularly good idea on Friday. That’s because the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be “conducting speed enforcement.”

Deputies will also be actively “looking for aggressive driving violations.”

The enforcement will be taking place all throughout the day, according to a message the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The office said there are many crashes on Highway 93 that the Colorado State Patrol investigates each month. It’s also where a sheriff’s deputy was struck and killed while on motorcycle patrol in January 2014. That’s why an 8 mile stretch of the highway is called the Sgt. David M. Baldwin Memorial Highway.

