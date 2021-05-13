(CBS4) – A Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a child at a thrift store. Ronn Wyman was at the Arc Thrift Store on 58th Avenue in Arvada in January 2020.
A mother called police after her 11-year-old daughter reported he grabbed her backside in the store.
Surveillance video corroborated her story.
The mother of the victim chased the man out of the store and managed to physically block him from driving away until police arrived.
Wyman will be sentenced in July.