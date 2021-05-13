Denver Broncos Waive DaeSean HamiltonThe Denver Broncos have waived former 4th round pick DaeSean Hamilton.

Guess Who The Broncos Hired For A Summer Internship? Peyton ManningTo celebrate the announcement of the 2021 schedule, the Broncos had Peyton Manning pretend he is going to be a summer intern for the team.

Avalanche Beat Kings 6-0 After Compher Hat Trick; One Win Away From Clinching President's TrophyThe Avs are in total control of their playoff destiny. With a win in their regular season finale tonight, the Avs win the West Division, clinch home ice advantage throughout the playoffs, and win the President's Trophy.

Broncos Schedule: For The First Time In 29 Years, Team Will Not Have A Monday Night Football GameThe Broncos open the season with back-to-back road games against the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

COVID In Denver: Ball Arena Increases Capacity To 7,750 For Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets Playoff GamesBall Arena has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to increase capacity for playoff games for the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets.

Broncos Will Open 2021 Season On The Road Against The GiantsNEW: The Broncos will open their season on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 12th