COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A pregnant mother, who contracted COVID-19, is breathing a little easier. Ava Knight is happy to be home after spending more than two scary weeks hospitalized with the virus.

Knight told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh she prayed a lot for herself and her unborn baby. These days, Ava has a hard time standing. The 30 year old uses a walker in her Commerce City home and takes baby steps.

“It’s hard to catch my breath,” she said.

Knight is seven months pregnant with her second child. She depends on oxygen because a serious case of COVID-19 has made it so hard to breathe.

“It started with just a cough,” she said.

That was back in mid-April. After two trips to an ER, Knight ended up in the ICU of Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center.

She had both COVID-19 and pneumonia and was struggling.

“I was on 95% oxygen,” she explained.

And Knight was scared.

“If I didn’t get any better, I would have to be intubated and possibly deliver,” she said doctors told her. “I prayed so hard. I was so early in my pregnancy, so I was really scared.”

Over the next week, her condition improved. She was moved from intensive care and could finally see her husband, Cody. She left the hospital a week later.

Home now with Cody and their 4 year old, Troy, Ava is still weak. She has been told it will take months to recover.

She’s been worried about her baby boy due in July.

“It’s not where he’s supposed to be, but at least he’s growing in the right direction,” she said.

This young mother said her experience with COVID-19 has changed her.

“It definitely made me appreciate life so much more,” said Ava.

She cautioned others not to take the virus lightly.

“I did not think I was going to get it this bad,” she explained. “Even though I was pretty healthy, it hit me so hard. It’s definitely real.”