DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple Denver-area bike shops have reported break-ins over the course of a year. Now the latest one, at FattE-Bikes, has set not only the store back but some nonprofits in the community.

“It hurts us because this was going to our customers because everything we do, we build here,” Kenny Fischer, FattE-Bikes owner, said.

In a little over a minute, five bikes worth about $15,000 were loaded onto a truck parked on Federal Boulevard and stolen around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fischer tells us his store is one of the few bike companies in the U.S. that still build their bikes. This is also why they have close ties to their community.

“I live in the neighborhood, 40 of the bikes we’re making for this bike grant program are in the Sun Valley District, so right here in the neighborhood,” Fischer told CBS4.

None of those bikes were stolen, however, because of the demand during the pandemic they already have a long wait list of deliveries.

“It’s going to have domino (effect) on us, so for our already existing customers, they’re waiting for bikes, for this grant program,” he explained.

A bike can take up to 4 days to fully complete.

“Our demo bikes were stolen so I don’t have any bikes for any customers to come out and check out themselves,” he said.

Now the store will have to play catch up, but Fischer hopes that won’t deter anyone from walking through his doors.

“If there’s anything you can do to support us, then come in, visit us,” he added.

Denver police confirm they are working on the case and ask that anyone with information that might be helpful to their investigation to contact them.