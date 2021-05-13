DENVER (CBS4) – The FAA announced it is giving over $26 million to Denver International Airport for improvements. It’s the largest grant the federal government is handing out. The only other airport that even comes close is JFK in New York with $24 million.
Denver is the third busiest airport in the United States. Over 10 million passengers have flown in and out of the airport already this year.
The FAA says the money will be spent on rehabilitating runways, lighting and taxiways. They say it’s to help support the nation’s aviation infrasructure.
