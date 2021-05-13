DENVER (CBS4) – As the wettest year since 1944 continues in the Denver area, the recent moisture has now completely wiped out the drought that has plagued the Front Range since last summer.
The weekly drought monitor released Thursday morning showed about 75% of Colorado still experiencing at least moderate drought and near 30% of the state still experiencing at least exceptional drought. But no part of those drought areas includes the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for the first time since late June 2020.
In Denver, total liquid precipitation for 2021 is only about a half inch below what the city received in all of 2020. The city is currently 4 inches above normal with liquid from January 1 to May 12 including melted snow.
A closer view of the Front Range region shows portions of Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Adams, and Elbert Counties are still considered "abnormally dry" but these are areas are no longer experiencing genuine drought. And with more wet weather expected next week, it's likely even the abnormally dry areas could disappear soon.
It’s a completely different story on Colorado’s Western Slope where moisture has been scarce with recent storms after drier than normal conditions over much of the winter. That is why cities such as Grand Junction, Montrose, Durango, Cortez, Glenwood Springs, and Craig all remain under Extreme or Exceptional drought.
After a dry day statewide on Thursday, moisture will start to return to Colorado on Friday with a good chance for widespread rain along the Front Range to start next week.