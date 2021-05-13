DENVER (CBS4) — Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for adolescents and young adults, ages 16-21, this weekend. If federal approval is received in time, the eligibility age will open to include children aged 12-15 years old. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
Parents are welcome to register alongside their children for a vaccine.
Vaccines will be given in the main lobby of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at 2001 N. High Street.
Registration is required. Visit RockyMountainHospitalforChildren.com/vaccine to sign up.