With Face Masks No Longer Mandated For Those Who Are Vaccinated, Business Owners Navigate UncertaintyBusiness owners are trying to figure out how lifting the face mask mandate for those who are vaccinated will fit into their business plan and day-to-day operations as we head into post-pandemic life.

COVID In Colorado: Governor's Office Lifts Face Mask Mandate For Those Who Are VaccinatedGov. Jared Polis' office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado.

COVID In Colorado: Excitement Builds As Children Ages 12-15 Begin To Get Pfizer VaccineWith teenagers gaining access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is hosting its first large vaccine clinic this weekend.

COVID Restrictions In Larimer County: Local Public Health Order To Expire SundayThe Larimer County Department of Health & Environment announced its local public health order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

'I'm Pretty Excited': Colorado COVID Vaccine Sites Begin Administering Pfizer To Children Ages 12 To 15Parents and their children excited to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine visited community sites like Ball Arena on Thursday, the first day ages 12 to 15 were eligible for the shot in Colorado.

Colorado's Comeback: Bring Patience When Dining Out, Many Restaurants UnderstaffedOn Sunday, May 16, several Denver metro counties are moving to Level Clear. That means relaxed regulations for restaurants and bars. It also means more pressure for service industries still struggling to hire staff.