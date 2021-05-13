DENVER (CBS4) – A group in Denver wants voters to decide on group living arrangements in the city. The group called Safe and Sound Denver collected twice the number of signatures needed to return a petition.
Members want to overturn sweeping changes to the Denver zoning code that allow allow five unrelated adults to live together. The new rules also allow halfway houses in commercial and mixed-use neighborhoods.
Safe and Sound Denver turned in more than 18,000 signatures on Thursday to the Denver Elections Division. The petition calls for a referendum on the November 2021 ballot, which would allow voters to decide the future of the city’s group living amendment.