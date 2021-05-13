CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have waived former 4th round pick DaeSean Hamilton. Hamilton played three seasons in Denver totally 81 receptions for 833 yards and 5 touchdowns. He finished the 2020 season with 23 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

DaeSean Hamilton #17 of the Denver Broncos runs 40 yards for a touchdown against Tevaughn Campbell #37 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Hamilton had issues with drops and struggled with consistency during his time in Denver. The Broncos had a crowded wide receiver room, including the addition of 6th round pick Seth Williams and former CSU Ram Warren Jackson who signed as an undrafted free agent.

Hamilton likely to be claimed off waivers, and will hope for a fresh start somewhere else.

