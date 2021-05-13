ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have waived former 4th round pick DaeSean Hamilton. Hamilton played three seasons in Denver totally 81 receptions for 833 yards and 5 touchdowns. He finished the 2020 season with 23 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Hamilton had issues with drops and struggled with consistency during his time in Denver. The Broncos had a crowded wide receiver room, including the addition of 6th round pick Seth Williams and former CSU Ram Warren Jackson who signed as an undrafted free agent.
Hamilton likely to be claimed off waivers, and will hope for a fresh start somewhere else.