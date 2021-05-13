DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis’ office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated in Colorado. This comes after revised COVID-19 guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to face masks and face coverings.
.@GovofCO spokesperson says they will be updating Colorados mask mandate shortly to align with the new CDC guidance.#copolitics @CBSDenver
— Shaun Boyd (@CBS4Shaun) May 13, 2021
CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd tweeted the news on Thursday afternoon. The governor’s office initially said that the face mask mandate would be updated “shortly” but then just minutes later, Boyd received a text from the governor’s office that the face mask requirement would be lifted for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Thursday, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors, in most settings or stay 6 feet apart. In Colorado, social distancing guidelines are still enforced under the mask mandate, however it is unclear how that would be interpreted given the revision from the governor’s office at 5 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO
— CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021
The state mandate that was in effect before Thursday required face masks or coverings indoors unless 80% of people are vaccinated. Polis amended and extended the face-covering executive order on May 3. It is unclear when an official announcement would be made from the governor’s office.
Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.
We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021