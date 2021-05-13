CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Face Mask

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis’ office confirmed to CBS4 that the face mask mandate does not apply to those who are vaccinated in Colorado. This comes after revised COVID-19 guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to face masks and face coverings.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd tweeted the news on Thursday afternoon. The governor’s office initially said that the face mask mandate would be updated “shortly” but then just minutes later, Boyd received a text from the governor’s office that the face mask requirement would be lifted for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

(credit: Getty)

On Thursday, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors, in most settings or stay 6 feet apart. In Colorado, social distancing guidelines are still enforced under the mask mandate, however it is unclear how that would be interpreted given the revision from the governor’s office at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The state mandate that was in effect before Thursday required face masks or coverings indoors unless 80% of people are vaccinated. Polis amended and extended the face-covering executive order on May 3. It is unclear when an official announcement would be made from the governor’s office.

